17 Himachal men who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi quarantined

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Mar 31 (ANI): A total of 17 people who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin have been quarantined in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday said.

"A total of 17 people including 14 from Chamba, two from Sirmaur and one from Kullu, who had gone for Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi, have not returned so far. They are in Delhi in quarantine," said police.

They also said that this has been confirmed by Superintendents of Police of Chamba, Sirmaur and Kullu districts.

Earlier, 24 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event were tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

"Around 1033 people have been evacuated so far -- 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine centres. Total, 24 positive cases have been found," Jain had said. (ANI)

