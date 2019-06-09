17 IAS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 09 (ANI): Days after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

District Magistrate of Chitrakoot, Vishaak G was named the Special Secretary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Jitendra Mohan Singh was appointed Joint Director of Cadre Headquarters in Lucknow.

The government changed the District Magistrates of many districts including Azamgarh, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Firozabad.

Commissioners of Azamgarh and Saharanpur were also removed. (ANI)

