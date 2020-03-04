17 Indians abroad tested positive for coronavirus: MEA

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Seventeen Indians living abroad have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan responding to a question in Lok Sabha said 16 cases were reported from onboard cruise ship Diamond Princess -- and are now being treated at a medical facility in Japan, while one Indian national tested positive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The minister further informed that the government evacuated a total of 766 people -- including 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreigners from China -- the epicentre of the outbreak.

In addition, a total of 119 Indians have been brought back to India from Diamond Princess, the minister said.

"Air India has raised a bill of Rs. 5,98,90,352/- for operating two special flights to China," the response read, adding, "Expenditure details for the special flight - Japan to India - for evacuation is yet to be received from Air India."

The luxury ship had been quarantined off the coast of Japan on February 5 after one of the passengers was tested positive for novel coronavirus. (ANI)

