17 Kashmiri youths to visit FTII Pune for film education

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As part of Film and Television Institute of India's (FTII) continued engagement to promote film education and goodwill in the Kashmir valley, 17 young adults from Baramulla will take a 2-day visit to the institute campus in Pune from Nov 19 to 20.

"The participants, of ages 18-30, are from small towns around Baramulla. All of them have artistic interests such as singing, painting, dancing, playing musical instruments, photography and video editing; three among them have participated in FTII's Foundation Course in Screen Acting held in Baramulla in 2018," the FTII said in a statement.

According to Director Bhupendra Kainthola, engaging sessions have been lined up for the youngsters at the institute premises.

"Having conducted 12 short courses in Kashmir Valley, eight of them in collaboration with Chinar Corps, the visit of Kashmiri youngsters to FTII is yet another step that cements the Institute's ties with the Army," Kainthola said in the statement.

"Once winter subsides, FTII will conduct more courses there and invite youth from the newly-formed Union Territory to come over and seriously explore films and TV as a career choice," he added.

Led by Major Chandan Singh Chauhan, the visit has been organised by 52 Rashtriya Rifles under Pattan-headquartered 10 Sector which comes under Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. (ANI)

