17 labourers injured in building blast in Maharashtra's Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): At least 17 labourers were injured in an explosion at a building MIDC Industrial Area of Raigad district, earlier on Friday.

The incident took place at a building of Cryptzo Engineering Pvt Ltd in Bhagad.

The injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital. Fire department officials are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

