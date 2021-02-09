17 ministers inducted in Bihar cabinet today

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 9 (ANI): Seventeen ministers including Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Shravan Kumar and Madan Sahni on Tuesday took oath as ministers in Bihar Cabinet.

Governor Phagu Chouhan administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Pramod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Lesi Singh, Samrat Chowdhary, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Subash Singh, Nitin Naveen, Sumit Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar, Narayan Prasad, Jayant Raj, Alok Ranjan, Jama Khan and Janak Ram took oath as ministers.

After the cabinet expansion ceremony, the Chief Minister said the portfolios of ministers will be allotted soon.

On November 16 last year, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term following the NDA's victory in state Assembly polls. (ANI)