17 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 44 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Indore rose to 44 after 17 more people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

"The total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 44 in Indore after 17 people tested positive today. Their samples were sent to Bhopal for test two days back," said Indore's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadiya.

The movement of migrant labourers has been stopped completely in Madhya Pradesh as the State borders adjoining Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been sealed in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Morena Collector, Priyanka Das told ANI that as per the orders of the Home Ministry, the movement of migrant labourers has been stopped, whether they belong to Morena district or not. (ANI)