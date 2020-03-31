17 new cases of coronavirus detected in AP since last night

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A total of 17 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state since 9 PM last night, according to the Director, Health & Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh.

Many of them are those who attended the religious gathering in Delhi or their contacts. Of these 17, two are from Anantapur district, eight are from Prakasam district, five from Guntur district, one each from Krishna and East Godavari district.

The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 40. (ANI)

