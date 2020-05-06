17 new COVID-19 cases in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI): Gurugram on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department Gurugram.

Out of the total cases found positive today, 10 cases are linked to Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, four people came in contact with a positive case of Dundahera and the remaining three are health workers of Madaan hospital.

The Gurugram Health Department further informed that so far the district has recorded as many as 104 cases of coronavirus, out of which 53 are active cases and remaining 51 have been discharged. (ANI)

