Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)

17 Opposition MPs express concern over passing Bills without scrutiny, writes to RS Chairman

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:43 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): As many as 17 opposition members have written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu raising serious concerns over how the Central government is "hurriedly" passing legislation without any scrutiny by the Standing or Select Committees of Parliament.
In the letter dated July 25, the lawmakers have said that it is a fundamental departure from the established practice and healthy traditions of enacting legislations.
"In the 14th Lok Sabha, 60 per cent of Bills were sent for scrutiny to the parliamentary committees. In the 15th Lok Sabha, 71 per cent of Bills were sent for scrutiny. In the 16th Lok Sabha, only 26 per cent of Bills were sent for scrutiny. Now, in the 17th Lok Sabha, 14 Bills have already been passed in the first session. But, none of these Bills has been referred to a Standing Committee or Select Committee for a legislative scrutiny," the members wrote.
They have underlined that public consultation is a long-established practice where parliamentary committees scrutinise Bills, deliberate, engage and work towards improving the content and quality of the legislation.
The MPs recalled that the first session of the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha had about 10 sittings each. "In that time, only a handful of Bills, that had undergone parliamentary scrutiny, were passed," they said.
"The first Session of the 17th Lok Sabha has had 30 sittings. In this period, a dubious record has been set up: 14 Bills have been passed and none has been scrutinised by any Parliamentary Committee. Further, 11 more Bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passing," the letter read.
Recalling an incident, the MPs wrote: "The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was laid on the table of Rajya Sabha at 5.01 pm on Friday, July 19. It was then listed for discussion in the house for the next working day, i.e., July 22. Members were not given sufficient time to file notices of amendments to the Bill."
"Later, on the morning of July 22, the members were verbally informed at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting that the notice to amendments to the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill can be filed till 12 noon. This is a violation of Rule 95 of the 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States' which entitles the members to have at least one day's (working) time to file amendment notices," they added.
The members said that once the Bill was taken up for consideration and passing, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh invoked Rule 266.
"Rule 266 is clear. It may be invoked in case of 'matters not specifically provided for' in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. In this case, however, Rule 95 is explicit in its provisions," they said.
The members have demanded that short duration discussions should be held under Rule 176 in the Upper House, underlining that it allows them to raise matters of urgent public importance.
"There is a long-standing convention to have one short duration discussion each week. In the four weeks of the Budget session, only two short-duration discussions have been allowed," they said.
The members further urged Naidu to ensure that the voice of the opposition is not "smothered" in the Rajya Sabha.
"While we understand our responsibility and the need to enact legislation, any attempt by the government to undermine the privileges of members, the rules and established conventions will diminish the role of the council of states as envisaged by our founding fathers," the MPs stated.
Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma (Congress), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Majeed Memon (NCP), Manoj Jha (RJD), Vaiko (MDMK), and Sanjay Singh (AAP) are among the 17 MPs, who wrote the letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:40 IST

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi clarifies his '15 minutes'...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): After Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a police complaint against him for allegedly instigating Hindus and Muslims in a recent speech here, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday claimed he did

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:38 IST

Yeddyurappa visits BJP office before taking oath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Shortly before taking oath as chief minister of Karnataka, senior.BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa on Friday addressed his party workers at the state BJP headquarters and thanked the party workers for their continued support.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:24 IST

U'khand: Heavy rain washes away 8 houses in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): At least eight houses were washed away in waterlogging and heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in Haldwani of Uttarakhand that also caused huge loss of property in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:21 IST

Put on hold orders given by Kumaraswamy : Karnataka Chief...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar has ordered all departmental Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:19 IST

BJP may win Tral if there's boycott in J-K Assembly polls: Omar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on has said there is a danger in boycotting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it could lead to a BJP MLA winning from Tral, the place from where slain terrorists Zakir Musa and Burhan Wani haile

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:16 IST

Digital Payments is to ensure more people benefit from...

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Launch of Digital India and Digital Payments will ensure more people can benefit from technology, especially in rural areas, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:11 IST

Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh each for kin of Talcher coal mine...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the two persons who were killed in the Talcher coal mine accident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:09 IST

LS passes bill to amend the Companies Act 2013

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill to amend the Companies Act 2013 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that nearly four lakh inactive companies have been de-registered by the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:06 IST

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra for next 3 days

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 26 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that isolated areas in Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy downpour in coming days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:02 IST

Speaker assures decision on Azam Khan after MPs seek exemplary action

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI) Cutting across party lines, members in the Lok Sabha on Friday condemned the sexist remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against a woman BJP member with several from the BJP demanding "exemplary" action against him as Speaker Om Birla on Friday assured the

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:47 IST

Rajnath on 3-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to sign...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to sign three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence cooperation with the Africa

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:03 IST

Vir Chakra awardee Satpal Singh promoted to ASI by Punjab govt

Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday promoted Kargil war hero Satpal Singh, who had been working as a traffic constable, to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

Read More
iocl