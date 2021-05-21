17 pc more wheat procured this year than last year

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The government procured 17 per cent more wheat this season as compared to the corresponding purchase last year, said the Centre.

An official press release stated that a quantity of over 382.35 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat has been procured against last year's corresponding purchase of 324.81 LMT.

"Procurement of Wheat in ongoing Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons and till now (upto May 20) a quantity of over 382.35 LMT of Wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 324.81 LMT. About39.55Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 75,514.61 Crore," it stated.



Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 760.06 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.61 LMT and Rabi Crop 54.45 LMT) upto May 20 against the last year corresponding purchase of 703.09 LMT. About 113.30 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 1,43,500.00 crore, stated the government.

The media release also mentioned that based on the proposal from the states, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.37 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 and Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for the procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS, so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State, nominated procuring agencies.

"Upto May 20, the government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 6,76,103.57 MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs 3,541.67Crores benefitting 4,04,224 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif 2020-21 and Rabi 2021," the Centre said.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto May 20, they added. (ANI)

