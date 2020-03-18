17 people test positive for coronavirus in UP, Agra at top

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A total of 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus including eight from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, four from Noida and three from Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh.

One person with travel history to Indonesia and two from France tested positive for the deadly virus.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)