17 students hospitalised in Ajmer after having mid-day meal

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Seventeen students of a government school were hospitalised in Ajmer after consuming milk served during the mid-day meal on Saturday.

The students from Arjun Pura Khalsa School were hospitalised after they complained of nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. The children's condition is stable now.

Speaking to ANI, KK Seni, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) said, "Seventeen children were rushed to the hospital and are stable now. The Food Safety Officer was sent to take the food samples of the meal. We are looking further into it. The medical team is present at the location. A total of 80 students are under screening."



Arjun Pura village headman Shakti Rawat has demanded strict action against school authorities for negligence. (ANI)

