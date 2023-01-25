17 trains running late in northern region due to fog

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Seventeen passenger trains in the northern parts of the country were running late due to low visibility and fog, railway officials informed on Wednesday.

As per railways officials, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Mysuru- MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express, and Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan E Bhopal Express are running late by 01:00 hours.

Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express are running late by 02:00 hours.

Trains including Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, Durg- Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by over 02:30 hours, they said.

While Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express and Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Superfast Express tains are running late by over three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region. (ANI)