17-year-old boy held by Delhi police for allegedly killing minor

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy in Delhi's Peer Baba Majaar, the police said.

The police received a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a body at Mangol Puri police station.

The local police reached the spot near Delhi's Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road and found a bag in which an unknown body of a male with throat slit injuries was stuffed.



On enquiry, it was found that a case has been already registered in this regard under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and now section 302 of IPC was added to the above case.

The investigation was taken up in South Rohini Police Station.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

