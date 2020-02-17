17-year-old dies after collapsing on road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy died here on Monday after suddenly collapsing on the road.

The deceased has been identified as L Satheesh and according to police, CCTV footage shows that he collapsed while on his way to University.

"L Satheesh suddenly collapsed on the road and was immediately shifted to the local hospital for treatment but was declared dead by the doctors. After receiving the information we reached there and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for post mortem," Venkataiah, Circle Inspector told ANI.

"The police have checked the CCTV footage but no scuffle was found as alleged by the family members. A complaint is made by the family members and a case will be registered," he added.

Meanwhile, Satheesh's brother claims that his brother was beaten to death by the security guards of the university.

"My brother was a student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College and used to stay in the campus hostel. The management had sent him out and when Satheesh was coming back, an argument occurred between the security guards and my brother. Following which he was beaten by the security guards," Satheesh's brother told ANI. (ANI)

