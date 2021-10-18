17-year-old dies by suicide due to academic pressure

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): 17-year-old minor girl allegedly died by suicide due to academic pressure.

According to the Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) was received a call at Hari Nagar police station from Tyagi Nursing Home, Ashok Nagar regarding a brought dead.

On enquiry, it surfaced that the deceased was a student who was studying in 12th standard.



A small diary containing a suicide note and two pieces of black and blue dupatta were taken into police possession, it informed.

As per the suicide note, the cause of the death presumes to be the study pressure and the deceased was unable to bear it.

Further investigation is in process. (ANI)

