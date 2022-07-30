17-year-old girl dies by suicide after harassment by loan recovery agents in Andhra

Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl died by suicide after she was allegedly harassed by loan recovery agents in Nandigama Town of Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, according to an official on Friday.

Kanaka Rao, Inspector, Nandigam, said that legal opinion will be sought into the matter and action will be taken against the accused.



The police said that the family had taken a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh two years ago to bear the expense of her education, which they were unable to repay due to financial problems.

"Recovery agents came to their house and pressurised them to pay the amount immediately. We have received the complaint. We will take legal opinion and take action against them," said Inspector Rao.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

