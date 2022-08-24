17-year-old girl strangled by youth in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a youth in west Delhi's Mundka area on Wednesday.

Delhi Police received a PCR call on Wednesday at Mundka police station that a boy strangled a girl at Gali no 3, Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border. The accused was overpowered by the people on the spot. The police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The accused was identified as Harish (18), a resident of Kacchi Colony, Lekh Ram Park, Tikri Border, Delhi.

According to police, Harish was living in the house of the deceased and working in a factory at Bahadurgarh with the mother of the deceased girl.

Police registered a murder case at Mundka police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)