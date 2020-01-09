17-year-old held for raping minor girl in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy was arrested by police for allegedly raping a four and a half-year-old girl in Krishna District here.

The incident took place on January 6 at Vellaturu village in G Konduru mandal.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday.

"The girl was playing in the neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. Observing that the girl's parents were away, he lured the girl on the pretext of offering chocolates and raped her," said G Konduru Police in a statement.

"The parents learned about the matter after returning home and filed a police complaint after which the boy was arrested Tuesday and produced in the court," police added.

An FIR has been registered in the case and a case has also been filed against the accused under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of POCSO Act. (ANI)