17-year-old Karnataka girl says she excels in over 60 activities, won laurels

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl from Kalaburagi in Karnataka says she excels in more than 60 activities like singing, dancing, playing musical instruments among other things and has won several laurels in various fields.

Akansha Puranik, who is a first-year student in college, said that she has won 300 shields and received 600 certificates in the last four years.



Puranik, who knows to play multiple musical instruments, told ANI: "My mother has been my inspiration, she encouraged me to venture into various fields."



She said that she knows how to play harmonium, tabla, sitar, guitar and perform Indian classical Bharatnatyam and Karate also.

Aiming at working for the welfare of the people, she said, " I want to become an IAS officer."





The 17-year-old girl also said that she knows five languages - Hindi, English, Kannada, Telugu and Marathi.

"Presently, I am more involved in Karate and kickboxing."

Vijaykumar, who is a close relative of Akansha, said that she is like an "oasis in the desert." Heaping praises for the multi-talented girl, he said that Akansha is a learner and strives hard to achieve whatever she decides to learn.



"She does not get tired. She has achieved so many things in hardly four years. From the sixth standard till now, she has done all the things," he said.

Listing her achievement, Vijaykumar said that Akansha is a blackbelt holder in Karate. "She has won so many medals. Wherever she goes, she gets it. She recently bagged a gold medal at state-level in playing the sitar," he said. (ANI)

