17-yr-old girl succumbs to burn injuries in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A day after she set ablaze herself, the 17-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries in Kangarappady area in Kochi on Friday.

"She had told her family that a man had been harassing her. The man has been arrested on a complaint filed by the girl's family," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

