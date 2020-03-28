Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A day after she set ablaze herself, the 17-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries in Kangarappady area in Kochi on Friday.
"She had told her family that a man had been harassing her. The man has been arrested on a complaint filed by the girl's family," the police said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
17-yr-old girl succumbs to burn injuries in Kochi
ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2020 03:04 IST
