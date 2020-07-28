17-yr-old shot dead after spat at party in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A 17-year-old was brought to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jahangir Puri in an unconscious state with a bullet injury on his chest on Monday, Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) said.

"The boy was declared dead upon reaching the hospital and there was a bullet injury on his chest. An eye witness told that the victim was at a get-together with the deceased and the accused when a quarrel broke out regarding the payment for the party. The accused fired one round on the victim and the bullet hit him on the chest," Arya added.

An FIR has registered under the 27 Arms act at the Jahangir Puri police station against the accused. (ANI)

