170 more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Jharkhand has reported 170 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 3,362, informed the state Health Department on Friday.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,129, while 2,210 patients have recovered so far.

23 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state so far, it added.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

