170 Punjab govt school teachers, educators visit Delhi schools

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A delegation of 170 government school teachers and educators of Punjab led by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director visited Delhi government schools on Thursday to see the teaching-learning activities including happiness classes, an official statement said.

The teachers visited 35 Delhi government schools. During their visit, they interacted with Delhi school teachers and students and also attended the class mindset curricula.

They will attend the closing ceremony of Happiness Utsav on July 29 at Tyagraj stadium.

After their school visit, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with them and motivated them to be the torchbearers of the education revolution in Punjab.

While interacting with the teachers, Sisodia said, ''Whatever we do in the field of education today, our aim should be the upliftment of the nation. When we began working on education in Delhi, we used to have many interactions with the school teachers and they gave us ideas for the development of the Delhi education system."

"Now, government school teachers of Punjab need to take this responsibility for their state and think like education ministers. This will help them move the wheel of change in the education system of Punjab," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested the teachers always be in touch with the Punjab education minister and keep sending suggestions for implementing various reforms.



Sisodia further added that there are many countries like the UK, USA, Japan and Finland which are seen as inspirations all over the world.

"They all stand developed and tall today because of their strong education system," he said.

"If we want to see our nation developed then we need to study the role of educational institutions in the history of developed nations," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said ''We are implementing the curriculum on entrepreneurship in Delhi government schools now to develop an entrepreneurial mindset among children, but Punjab has a history of this mindset."

"Centuries back when there was no road or rail infrastructure they transported iron ore from Jharkhand and Chattisgarh and made equipment in their factories in Punjab," he said.

Today Punjab just needs to inculcate this mindset more efficiently among students through education, the Deputy CM said.

''Delhi was not a cut and paste model neither would Punjab be. Teachers of Punjab need to work on state-specific requirements and design their own education model for Punjab," Sisodia concluded. (ANI)

