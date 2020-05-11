Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): With 171 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the number of cases rose to 3,785 in the State, said the Health Department.

According to the official data, the total number of cases include 1,747 patients who have recovered and 221 deaths due to the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country so far. (ANI)

