174 suspected COVID-19 patients admitted in Lok Nayak Hospital

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A total of 174 suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, of which 163 people are from Nizamuddin.

Eighty-five patients were admitted on March 29 and 34 people were admitted on Monday. Thirty-four more will be admitted, a senior official of the hospital said.

"A total of 174 possibly infected COVID-19 patients have been admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, of which 163 patients are from Nizamuddin. 85 patients came yesterday while 34 were admitted today while 34 are coming to the hospital. We have made all arrangements for them," the official told ANI.

He said that the report of suspected patient of COVID-19 who died on March 29 is awaited.

"One suspected COVID-19 person from Nizamuddin who died yesterday, his reports are awaited," the official told ANI.

"We have made all arrangements for the patients. We have 500-bed capacity as of now. At Lok Nayak, we have about 64 ventilators. GB Pant Hospital has 80 ventilators. As of now, all patients do not require ICU and ventilators," the official added.

Earlier in the day, the Police cordoned off some areas of Nizamuddin by placing barricades.

They are monitoring the movement of people through drones. Some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering at the Markaz.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

