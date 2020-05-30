177 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally crosses 1,000 mark

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 30 (ANI): As many as 177 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Friday, according to the state health department.

The total number of cases in Assam stands at 1,057, out of which 925 cases were active. Four people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

India's COVID-19 count rose to 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 fatalities. (ANI)

