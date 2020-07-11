1,781 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, recoveries reach 87,692

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): 1,781 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,10,921 out of whom 87,692 persons have recovered.

"2,998 persons recovered and 34 deaths were reported in Delhi today. There are 19,895 active cases and the death toll stands at 3,334," Delhi Health Department said.

"21,508 COVID19 tests conducted in the national capital today Out of which 9,767 RTPCR tests & 11,741 Rapid antigen tests," the Health Department added.

A total of 8,20,916 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,15,386 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

There are 2,83,407 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 22,123 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

