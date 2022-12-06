17th Century Stepwell brought back to its glory, inaugurated by KTR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the 17th-century stepwell at Bansilalpet which the government restored with the help of voluntary organisations.



Revitalised and restored Bansilalpet stepwell was inaugurated amid dance, music and cheers.

Speaking on occasion, Rama Rao praised everyone who worked hard to bring the stepwell back to life.

"I take this opportunity to sincerely thank The Rainwater Project (TRP) led by Ms Kalpana Ramesh, SAHE, Gandipet Welfare Society led by Rajsree, Social Venture Partners (SVP) collaboration with WASSAN foundation, the GHMC workers, HMDA worker," KTR said while addressing the event.

Talking about the Bansilalpet stepwell restoration, he said, "A total of 3905 tonnes of garbage was removed by making a total of 863 trips to bring the stepwell to its original condition. The wonderful restoration work was done in the last 13 months. A museum, Amphy theatre, the cafeteria is built here."

Notably, the Rainwater Project collaborated with urban planners and architects to conceptualize the precinct development.

The six-layer stepwell, built in the 17th century had been neglected for decades. It has been filled with nearly 2,000 tonnes of debris.

The stepwell restoration includes cleaning, dewatering, and desilting the well, as well as structural strengthening of retaining walls, rebuilding, and finishing works cost 10 crores out of which Rs 5 crores is from HMDA, Rs 2 crores from GHMC, Rs 1.60 crores by Gandipet Welfare Society, Rs 50 lakhs from HMWSSB and Rs 12 and Rs 16 lakhs by Rainwater project and SVP.

KTR also briefed about the upcoming restoration projects.

"Our upcoming restoration works include, the reconstruction of Mahboob Chowk (Murghi khana), Sardar Mahal, Mir Alam Mandi, Skaikpet Sarai and Khurshid Jahi Devadi," he said.

"To conclude, we already are on the UNESCO list of Cities, restoring Stepwells at Quli Qutb Shahi Tombs are recognized by Unesco thanks to Aga Khan Trust. We will definitely revive all and get UNESCO world heritage recognition for Hyderabad," he further said.

Minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MA&UD special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, top GHMC officials, and Kalpana Ramesh of the Rainwater Project were present. (ANI)