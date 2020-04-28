18 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Srinagar after treatment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Eighteen COVID-19 patients were discharged after successful treatment from KIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina here on Monday

According to the Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Information and Public Relation, "On completion of successful treatment, Eighteen (18) more COVID-19 patients admitted after testing positive more than two weeks back at various referral centres were discharged, here today."

"So far among 137 admitted in this Hospital for Covid-19 treatment, 31 have recovered including one critically ill patient referred from GMC, Baramulla for ICU Care more than two weeks ago," the department said.

Earlier, one patient lost his life on April 17 and another on April 25 as their co-morbid condition hampered their recovery as they could not fight COVID-19 deadly infection, the department further said.

Eighteen (18) patients discharged today include the group of five from Kerala and eight from Dehli, who were admitted after testing positive in Bandipora more than two weeks back.

The other five include one from Baramulla, three from Sopore, and one from Handwara. They were handed over to the respective CMOs after being seen off. (ANI)

