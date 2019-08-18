Severe waterlogging at the parking area near Panchvaktra Temple in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Severe waterlogging at the parking area near Panchvaktra Temple in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI

18 dead in heavy rains in past 24 hours in Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:14 IST

Shimla [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 18 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains that battered Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jairam Thakur said on Sunday.
"At least 18 people have died in the past 24 hours due to massive rains in Himachal Pradesh. It is very sad news. I have directed all the district collectors in the state to keep a close watch on the situation" said Thakur in a tweet.
"I request people not to go near rivers and canals. They should stay alert and co-operate with the administration," Thakur said.
Earlier today five deaths were reported from Shimla district due to rain-related incidents.
While three persons lost their lives in a house collapse, one person each died following a wall collapse and a landslide. Six people were injured in the wall collapse and one in the house collapse.
All educational institutions will remain closed due to heavy rainfall and landslide in Shimla district on Monday.
"Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and blockage of roads due to landslide across the district, I do hereby order to close all the Educational Institution including Government, Private and Convent schools, Colleges, Universities, ITIE Polytechnics and Anganwari Centres in Shimla District on August 19," District Magistrate Amit Kashyap in an order said today.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the district will continue to witness thunderstorm and heavy rainfall for the next two days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Bihar govt website hacked, hackers post message praising Pak

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The official website of the Bihar Education Department was hacked on Sunday, with hackers uploading messages in praise of Pakistan on the webpage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:10 IST

2 injured, cases of hooliganism reported: J-K Principal Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Principal Secretary of Planning Commission in Jammu Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that cases of hooliganism and mischievous elements creating disturbances were reported from certain areas but was dealt with by local security agencies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:07 IST

Floodgates of Bhakra dam to remain open for two more days: Official

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The floodgates of the Bhakra dam will remain open for two more days to release excess water from the reservoir, the storage capacity of which is close to the danger mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:03 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:59 IST

Union Health Minister reviews fire safety measures at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday reviewed the fire safety measures at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a day after a major fire broke out in its teaching block.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:50 IST

MP: Man mercilessly thrashed by locals, case registered

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Police have arrested three persons accused of beating a man mercilessly over charges of theft and attempting to meet some women in the Dodiya Khadi village here, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:47 IST

J&K: First batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims reach Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): After completing their pilgrimage, the first batch of 304 Hajj pilgrims arrived in two flights at Srinagar Airport here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:45 IST

3 dead, 8 injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Three people died and eight were injured as an auto carrying them crashed into a halted lorry, a police official said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:42 IST

Jungle Raj in Madhya Pradesh under Kamal Nath rule: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hit out at the Kamal Nath government alleging law and order situation in the state was deteriorating.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:35 IST

Solan's railway tracks damaged due to landslide, trains cancelled

Himachal Pradesh [India] Aug 18 (ANI): Due to the landslides that have wrecked- havoc on the railway tracks, all trains plying between the Shimla-Kalka heritage routes remained cancelled on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:32 IST

Himachal: 25 tourists stranded near Beas river rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Twenty-five tourists including a foreigner, stranded for over two days near the heavily flooded Beas river in Bakarthach area here were rescued on Sunday, district authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:29 IST

Delhi: Excise dept apprehends 4 people, seize liquor during...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Four people were apprehended by Excise Department during separate raids at two bars and night clubs here for serving liquor without a license.

Read More
iocl