18 deaths, 615 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat today

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): A total of 18 deaths and 615 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Gujarat in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 30,773, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

Out of the total positive coronavirus cases, 22,417 patients have been discharged after treatment, and 1,790 have died due to the virus so far.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

