18-month-old infant killed in land dispute in Bihar's Jehanabad, 3 arrested

Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], January 10 (ANI): Police in Bihar's Jehanabad arrested three persons after an 18-month-old infant was allegedly killed during a land dispute.

Police said they reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident.

Harivansh Kumar, ASP, Jehanabad said, "Three people have been arrested. they have been accused of killing the infant. The woman had joined the fight with her child".



"There was a fight between two parties over a land dispute, during which the woman started to quarrel with her one-and-a-half-month-old child in her lap. During the quarrel, the child allegedly fell on the ground and died," Kumar added.

"They attacked with stones and lathis (sticks). He was one-and-a-half-year-old," Chini Lal Kumar, father of the deceased child told ANI.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the 3 accused.

"We have taken possession of the body," police added. The area falls under the Vishunganj OP Police station.

Police said they have started further investigation into this murder case. (ANI)

