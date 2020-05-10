18 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 629

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 10 (ANI): 18 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 629, state Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 7 each have been reported from Saharsa and Madhepura districts, 2 from Darbhanga district and 1 each from Araria and Begusarai districts.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active cases, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths. (ANI)