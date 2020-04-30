18 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, state tally reaches 329

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI): 18 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Haryana today, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 329, the state Health Department said.

Out of the 18 new cases; 3 cases were reported from Gurugram while four cases were reported in Faridabad and the remaining 11 cases came from Jhajjar.

The tally is inclusive of 99 patients who are active cases and three patients who have died due to the virus.

A total of 227 patients have been recovered/discharged. 3 people in the state have died so far. (ANI)

