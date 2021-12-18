18 Omicron patients out of 20 admitted in LNJP were asymptomatic, only two had symptoms: Dr Suresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Out of the total 20 patients of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, only two had symptoms and the rest 18 were asymptomatic, said Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"So far 20 positive Omicron patients have come to LNJP, 10 have been discharged, 10 are still admitted, apart from this 2 Omicron patients are admitted in private hospitals. Out of the 20 patients who have come positive, only 2 patients were such that they had symptoms, one patient had loose motion and the other patient complained of pain in the body. All the other 18 patients were completely asymptomatic. 18 out of 20 patients had got both doses of the vaccine, two patients had one dose each," said Dr Kumar while speaking to ANI here today.

He further said, "Yesterday 13 patients have come from the airport, their sample has been sent for genome sequencing."



Dr Kumar stated that there are a total of 41 COVID-19 patients in LNJP undergoing treatment at present, out of which 10 are Omicron positive and the rest are RTPCR positive. Apart from these, only 3 patients of Delta variant are admitted in LNJP, 1 patient was already on dialysis, one had a liver problem and one has been admitted recently, he added.

"Apart from this, all the rest were international travelers. 100 beds have already been allotted for Omicron, if needed further, we will increase the beds. Apart from this, oxygen, beds, trained staff are all arranged in makeshift hospitals and they have been kept on alert," said Dr Kumar.

According to Dr Kumar, the new Omicron variant will change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it will replace the Delta variant and has managed to reach 60 countries.

He further stated that the Omicron variant has created an alarming situation and emphasized the need to stay alert.

"This new variant will change the course of the pandemic. It is replacing Delta. Omicron has reached more than 60 countries. There is definitely an alarming situation, but we have to be alert, not panic. We have already handled the UK strain and the second wave in LNJP, for Omicron treatment also, the hospital has a full set up," added Dr Kumar. (ANI)

