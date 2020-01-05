18 people from JNU admitted to trauma centre for treatment, says AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Eighteen people from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) came to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre for treatment, hospital officials said on Sunday.

"Eighteen people from the JNU have come to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in the head and abrasions among others. Investigations are underway," they said.

They also said that JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh has got lacerations on her forehead and is undergoing investigations.

According to the Delhi government officials, seven ambulances were sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby.

This comes after a masked mob entered the university campus and assaulted several students with sticks and rods.

Meanwhile, students of the varsity are protesting outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the attack.

Heavy police were deployed at the main gate of the university, which entered the varsity campus after receiving a written request from the university administration.

"The incident took place at around 5 pm when a scuffle broke between two groups. They vandalised university property, damaged private vehicles and moved towards the hostel. JNU administration made a written request to the Delhi Police to intervene. That's when the police entered the campus. A flag march was conducted. The situation is normal now," said the police.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) traded blame for the attack on the students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock over the violence in the JNU and said how will the country progress if the students are not safe on the university campuses.

"I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?" tweeted Kejriwal.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)