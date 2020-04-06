18 people who were in quarantine after attending Tablighi Jamaat event shifted to Medical College Sirmaur

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Eighteen people, who were in quarantine after they attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Delhi, have been brought from Paonta Sahib to Medical College in Nahan, Sirmaur where their samples will be collected for test and sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

Meanwhile, with one fresh positive case of coronavirus, the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 14, RD Dhiman, Aditional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Health Department informed on Sunday.

Dhiman said that 376 samples have been tested so far and a total of 4352 people with travel history to affected regions of COVID-19 has been identified till date out of which 2094 are under home quarantine or Isolation and 1889 have completed 28 days of the quarantine period.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4000 mark, mounting to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. 109 deaths have been reported in the country till date. (ANI)

