18 tribal hamlets of Munchangiputtu mandal affected by heavy rains

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A total of 18 tribal hamlets in the range of Lakshmipuram and Bungaput panchayats of Munchangiputtu Mandal in Visakhapatnam district have been cut off from the mainland as the streams and lakes in the area are overflowing due to heavy rains.

The roads have also been damaged and the supply of ration in these areas has also been stopped.

The tribals have made an appeal to Visakhapatnam district collector Araku MLA, and Araku MPDO through fax requesting to repair the roads at the earliest.

Last year, a bridge near Kurla village got also washed away due to the downpour. A new bridge has not yet been constructed. (ANI)