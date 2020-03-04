18-year-old commits suicide in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in the district's Hazira Police Station area on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit, a student of the tenth standard, who had failed thrice in his school examinations.

Haripratap Chauhan, Head Constable, Hazira Police Station said, "According to his mother, he was addicted to video games. We have not found a suicide note yet. We are investigating the matter." (ANI)

