18-year-old dies, parents injured in cylinder blast in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 03:49 IST


Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy died on Tuesday while his parents got injured in a cylinder blast at an illegal cylinder filling unit at a locality in the Dhoolpet here, said police.
The family has set up an illegal gas filling centre at their residence and the blast took place while filling a cylinder, said the police.
The injured were rushed to the local government hospital for treatment and the body was sent for Post Mortem Examination.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

