18-year-old drowns in pond in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Hyderabad's Medipally area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

"Four friends were fishing in a pond when one Sajid Ali jumped into it. As the water was deep, he drowned," said the police.

Professional swimmers and a team of fire department officials rushed to the spot to locate the body.

"A case was registered under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide or unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the efforts to locate the body is underway," the Telangana police said. (ANI)

