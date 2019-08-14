Representative image
Representative image

18-year-old drowns in pond in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:10 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Hyderabad's Medipally area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
"Four friends were fishing in a pond when one Sajid Ali jumped into it. As the water was deep, he drowned," said the police.
Professional swimmers and a team of fire department officials rushed to the spot to locate the body.
"A case was registered under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide or unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the efforts to locate the body is underway," the Telangana police said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:19 IST

Delhi: Police arrest compatriot for murdering Nepalese man

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a boy named Vishal, hailing from Nepal, for murdering his compatriot Virender.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:08 IST

Bandaru Dattatreya slams KCR for not fulfilling election promises

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not keeping his election promise of waiving loans of the farmers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:55 IST

Police recruitment exam racket: Examination cancelled, says CM...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that persons allegedly impersonating local candidates in a police recruitment examination in Kangra district have been sent to jail and the examination has been cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

Cong plans grand celebrations for Rajiv Gandhi's birth...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Congress party is set to celebrate former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary on a grand scale with programmes being held across the country on August 20, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

Hard Kaur's Twitter account suspended for derogatory remarks...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Twitter account of rapper Hard Kaur was suspended on Tuesday after she posted a video making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:51 IST

Pak minister displaying 'frustration' by asking Punjabis in...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday chided Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry over his recent provocative remarks concerning Punjabis in Indian Army saying it shows his "frustrations" and "nefarious designs".

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:51 IST

Cine Workers Association bans Mika Singh for performing in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:20 IST

Telangana: 45-year-old man arrested for attempting to rape minor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor at her residence in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:20 IST

Asaduddin Owaisi donates Rs 10L each to flood-hit Kerala, Maharashtra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday announced a donation Rs 10 lakh each to the flood-hit states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:06 IST

Prez seeks report on suicide of students in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday sought a report from the Telangana government on the suicide committed by 27 students following the Intermediate examination results.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 05:02 IST

Journalist attempts to immolate self in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A journalist from a local TV channel attempted to immolate himself in front of a police station in Hyderabad's Balapur area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:48 IST

Telangana: 5-yr-old kidnapped, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A five-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified man in Hyderabad's Nallagutta area on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl