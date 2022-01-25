18-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Baran

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 (ANI): 18-year-old girl from the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Baran has filed a complaint of rape, police said on Monday.

"A girl registered a complaint of rape alleging that she was sleeping in her home when 2 people entered and took her out forcibly. One of them raped her while the other helped in the act. We've registered a case of gang rape," Ramesh Kumar, CI, Sadar PS said.

The victim has named Balram Sahariya and Yogesh, residents of Amapura, in her complaint.



As per the complainant, her parents were out of town and she was at home, sleeping with her sister when the two barged in and allegedly abducted her on a bike.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jinendra Jain told that the victim's medical has been done, and a case of rape has been registered. Investigation for the same is underway.

Notably, in the past few months, several cases of rape have been reported from various parts of the state. (ANI)

