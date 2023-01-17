1,800 people duped through fake 'Jeevan Praman' website, 4 arrested: IFSO

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Four persons were arrested for allegedly duping around 1,800 people by creating a 'fake website' similar to the government initiative for pensioners, namely Jeevan Praman, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) informed on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the DCP of IFSO Prashant Gautam said that they had received a complaint regarding a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman (a government initiative).

"IFSO Unit of Special Cell received a complaint from National Informatics Centre that a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman has been operating. The majority of the content was copied from the original website," he said.

A case was registered vide FIR No. 361/2022, under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-D of the Information technology (IT) Act was registered.

"People were asked to fill up a form for Jeevan Pramaan Certificate and Rs 199 was charged as a registration fee. 1800 people were found duped. Raids were conducted in UP, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, and four people were arrested," the DCP of IFSO said.



During the investigation, the team gathered technical information about the alleged website, bank details Call Details etc, from the Website Registrar and Banks.

On the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended the accused persons after conducting raids in UP, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Notably, Jeevan Praman is an initiative of the government of India, which was launched on November 10, 2014. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for one crore pensioners of the Central Government, State Government and other Government organizations.

One of the major requisites for the pensioners post their retirement from service, is to provide life certificates to the authorized pension disbursing agencies like Banks, Post Offices etc., following which their pension is credited to their account.

In order to get this life certificate, the individual drawing the pension is required to either personally present oneself before the Pension Disbursing Agency or have the Life Certificate issued by the authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency. The government also provides an official for addressing the problem of pensioners. (ANI)

