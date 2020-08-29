1,808 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A total of 1,808 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported in Delhi on Friday.

The total count of cases now stands in the national capital now stands at 1,69,412. It includes 13,550 active cases, 1,51,473 recoveries and 4,389 deaths.

As per the health department, 1,446 recoveries were recorded on Friday.

A total of 6,920 RT-PCT tests and 16,013 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in the national capital to 15,26,655. (ANI)