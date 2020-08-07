182 Covid hit police personnel resume duty in Hyderabad after recovery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): As many as 182 police personnel of Hyderabad City, who recovered from COVID-19 reported back to duty on Thursday.

Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said, "On Thursday, 182- Police officers working in different police stations of North Zone, Hyderabad city have reported back on duty after conquering COVID-19 with full of vigor and energy. They have set an example for others and exhibited courage with their comeback."

"They followed the principles of SOP of Covid19 during their quarantine period. I congratulated them for their successful recovery and joining back for duties. They have been honoured with a certificate and memorandum," Kumar said. (ANI)

