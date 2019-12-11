182 incidents of flying of drones observed on borders in last one year: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday said that 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders in the last year.

"As per information received, 182 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders," Reddy said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to a question on such spottings in the last one year.

He said that the Indian Air Force is the main airspace control agency and is training all security agencies and police of the states and Union Territories regarding the threat from drones and on anti-drone measures.

"Recently BPR&D (Bureau of Police Research and Development) held a seminar-cum-exhibition regarding anti-drone technology, which was attended by senior police officers of the states/UTs, to apprise them about the threat from drones and the anti-drone technology available and the anti-drone measures to be taken," Reddy said.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with the threat from drones has been issued in April 2019 to all States and Union Territories for implementation... All security agencies are required to procure anti-drone equipment according to their requirements," he added. (ANI)

