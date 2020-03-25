183 FIRs in Maharashtra for violating lockdown

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Palghar Police have registered 183 FIRs against owners of shops, hotels, restaurants, pubs, wine shops, pan shops and religious places for allegedly violating Disaster Management Act in last 8 days.

"In last 8 days, Palghar Police registered 183 FIRs against owners of shops, hotels, restaurants, pubs, wine shops, pan shops and religious places, including church, temples and mosques, for allegedly violating Disaster Management Act," Public Relations Officer, Palghar Police, Maharashtra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

