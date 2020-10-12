1,849 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): As many as 1,849 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported from the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Monday.

With this, the total positive cases in the national capital stands at 3,11,188, including 20,535 active cases and 2,84,844 recoveries.

So far, 5,809 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

The culminative positivity rate is now at 8.50 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

A total of 36,59,366 tests conducted so far, including 10,260 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 25,687 Rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, With an increase of 66,732 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 71,20,539 on Monday, including 8,61,853 active cases, 61,49,536 recoveries and 1,09,150 deaths. (ANI)